Telangana to cancel Elevated Bus rapid transit system project

Hyderabad: Telangana government has called of its ambitious project of constructing the Elevated Bus rapid transit system from Kaukatpally Housing Board to Narsinghi covering the IT corridor.

The EBRTS also known as Metro New was to be constructed between KPHB and Financial Districts covering a distance of 15 Kilometres. Later, it was supposed to be extended till Narsinghi and would cover a distance of 25 kilometers.

The state government’s decision to cancel the project after considering the losses suffered by the L&T construction due to the metro rail services not being used. The construction company is now seeking bail out plans from the government. Hence, the EBRTS will have to be cancelled.

It is to be noted that the Center backs the construction of Metro Neo including the Tire two cities such as Warangal, however no major constructions companies are willing to take up the initiative. The state government envisaged 6.4 lakh passengers availing the service by 2043, which is cheaper to construct than the metro rail project.

“HMR was attracting passengers between Ameerpet and Rayadurg areas, but after the pandemic, many IT companies have started implement work from home for their employees” An official from the Ministry of Urban development was quoted as saying by The Times of India.