Telangana to celebrate ‘Praja Palana Day’ on September 17

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has officially declared that September 17 will be celebrated as ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam,’ a day dedicated to honoring the state’s governance and achievements. This marks a shift from previous celebrations and highlights the progress and success of the state under its leadership.

In contrast, the Central Government observes September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day,’ a day that commemorates the region’s integration into the Indian Union in 1948. The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), had previously celebrated it as ‘Hyderabad Integration Day.’

A government order (GO Rt. No. 1213), issued on September 11, 2024, outlined the nomination of dignitaries to preside over flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state. These dignitaries will lead celebrations in various districts, symbolizing the state’s pride and unity.

In Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will hoist the National Flag and take the ceremonial salute, marking the day with honor. Across the other districts, designated officials will lead similar events.

Here is a list of dignitaries assigned to different districts:

• Adilabad: Government Advisor Mohd. Ali Shabbir will unfurl the National Flag and oversee the celebrations.

• Bhadrachalam Kothagudem: Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, Handlooms, and Textiles, will preside.

• Hanumakonda: Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment, Handlooms, Forests, and Endowments, will lead the proceedings.

• Jagtial: Government Whip A. Lakshman Kumar will hoist the flag.

• Jayashankar Bhupalapally: Peddapalli MLA Vodee Veeraiah, a member of the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, will take charge of the ceremony.

• Jangaon: Government Whip Beerla Illaiah will preside over the flag-hoisting event.

• Jogulamba Gadwal: AP Jitender Reddy, Special Representative and Advisor to the Government (Sports Affairs), will lead the celebrations.

• Kamareddy: Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, will take charge.

• Karimnagar: D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries, and Commerce, will oversee the flag-hoisting ceremony.

• Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Batti Vikramarka Mallu will preside.

• Mahbubabad: J. Ramchander Naik will lead the flag-hoisting event.

• Mahbubnagar: Jupally Krishna Rao will preside over the celebrations.

These celebrations across Telangana reflect the state’s commitment to recognizing its governance, unity, and development.