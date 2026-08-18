Telangana to emerge as clean energy hub: Deputy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, August 18, said that the government aims to transform the state into a clean energy manufacturing hub.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day India Energy Summit & Expo 2026 here, he said the state has designed plans to meet rapidly growing power demand while ensuring environmental sustainability.

As part of this, the state government aims to expand solar power capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030 and over 26,000 MW by 2035, he said.

Emphasising the importance of energy storage for renewable energy integration, he said that through battery energy storage and pumped storage projects, the state plans to achieve 3,800 MW storage capacity by 2030 and 8,000 MW by 2035.

He envisioned making Telangana not just a consumer of clean energy but a major global manufacturing hub for clean energy technologies.

He said Hyderabad’s strengths in IT and AI are being leveraged to transform the future power grid into a digital network.

A dedicated 100 MW renewable energy plant is being planned to support an AI data centre in the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed by the state government on the Hyderabad outskirts.

Additionally, the state has set targets of producing 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and establishing 12,000 EV charging stations by 2035, according to an official release.

Companies manufacturing solar, wind, and battery components in Telangana will receive capital support, SGST reimbursement, and electricity duty exemptions, along with fast-track approvals through TG-iPASS.

Observing that energy transformation is only possible through strong government-private partnerships, he urged industrialists to join hands with the state government in this journey.