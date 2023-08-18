Telangana: To enhance voter participation, ECI moves towards personnel training

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to amplify voter participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Manoj Sahoo emphasized the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) strategic shift towards comprehensive personnel training.

This initiative aims to achieve the highest possible voter engagement during the elections, the Telangana State Election Commission said in a press note.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day ECI conference for District SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) Nodal officers from all 33 districts of Telangana state, Sahoo underscored the significance of this undertaking.

He highlighted that approximately 7 crore potential voters (around 8% of the total electorate) across the country, primarily comprising urban youth enrolled in educational institutions, remain untapped. He noted that SVEEP activities, which aim to bolster voter awareness, play a pivotal role in enrolling these age groups into the democratic process.

Expressing concern over the low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state, Sahoo compared the 73.37% turnout in the 2018 Assembly elections to the reduced 62.77% in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections. He urged officers to redouble their efforts in enhancing voter turnout, employing social media, innovative approaches, and consistent voter engagement to promote democratic participation.

Addressing the participants, Santosh Ajmera, Director of SVEEP at ECI, outlined a strategic approach focusing on three key areas: Voter focus, Booth focus, and Evidence focus.

He emphasized the need for ‘meticulous booth-level planning, targeted interventions, and electoral literacy initiatives’ to drive higher voter engagement. Utilizing media outreach, particularly through proactive utilization of social media channels, was deemed crucial to effective SVEEP campaigning.

Ajmera urged officers to be vigilant against misinformation threats and to devise countermeasures.

Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad commended SVEEP activities in the state for their significant contributions to voter awareness, education, and empowerment. He highlighted successful initiatives such as college programs and engagement with local icons, which have significantly boosted first-time voter enrollment in the state.