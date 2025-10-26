Telangana to experience extreme rainfall on Oct 28, 29, flood warning issued

Some areas in Hyderabad might experience rain up to 115 mm on October 28.

Rain in Hyderabad (AI generated image)

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall on October 28 and October 29 owing to Cyclone Montha hitting central AP coast, predicted local weather enthusiast T Balaji. He has also warned of flash floods in east Telangana which may get 150-220 mm of rainfall, whereas Hyderabad will experience moderate rainfall with peak impact on October 28.

Some areas in Hyderabad to experience rain upto 115 mm

Similarly, the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad has predicted rainfall of 200 mm or more in isolated areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts on October 28.

Some areas of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts will expereince rainfall between 115 and 204 mm while Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri will receive rain bewteen 64 mm and 115 mm.

Rainfall is expected to lash many parts of Telangana till October 30.

