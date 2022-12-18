Telangana to face cold, dry weather for next three days

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted dry weather in the state in the next three days.

Parts of Adilabad, Kumaram BheemSiddipet will be colder than usual while southern districts such as Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Wanaparthy Nagarkurnool will experience warmer weather conditions.

The minimum temperature in the northern districts is expected to be in the range of 14 degrees to 16 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees to 19 degrees Celsius over the southern and central districts.

The maximum temperature in the northern districts is expected to be in the range between 30 degrees and 33 degree Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature is expected to be between 16 degrees to 18 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be between 30 degrees to 32 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of the city mainly the central area such as Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Uppal, Malakpet, Rajendernagar, Serlingampally, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Kuktapally, Charminar, Goshmahal, and L B Nagar will be warmer with 20 degrees to 24 degree Celsius.