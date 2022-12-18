Hyderabad: Passport special drive to be held between Dec 19-23

Applicants have been asked to make the best use of this drive and book fresh appointments or advance the long available appointments to these Saturdays.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th December 2022 12:09 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) will initiate a special drive between December 19-23 for the issuance of passports under the Tatkal scheme.

The drive will emphasise reducing the waiting time for tatkal appointments. Additional Tatkal appointments would be released in PSKs at Ameerpet, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

Regarding the special drive on the third consecutive Saturday, 2,981 full appointments were released and the staff processed 2,600 appointments.

