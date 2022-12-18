Hyderabad: Union health min unveils Rs 100 cr plan for NIPER construction

Hyderabad: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday unveiled a Rs 100 crore plan for the construction of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad.

Mandaviya said “The permanent campus of NIPER would be a landmark for quality and research, inspiring the best of minds to enhance their knowledge. The construction plan would begin with the first phase soon. The formalities have been completed,”.

The Union minister also inaugurated the NABL-accredited Analytical Testing Laboratory and Medical Devices Laboratory in NIPER.

NIPER Hyderabad Director Dr Shashi Bala Singh said the construction of the permanent campus would strengthen the Institute in all aspects and students would be the greatest beneficiaries as they can devote their time completely to the research as all facilities would be available on the campus.