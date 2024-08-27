Telangana to fill 35000 more vacancies, boost education sector: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Monday that the Telangana state government will soon fill 35,000 more vacancies across various departments. Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to job creation. He mentioned that notifications for these positions have already been issued.

The Chief Minister also outlined the government’s plan to appoint vice-chancellors, professors, and assistant and associate professors in all state universities within the next 15 days.

He criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting the education sector and highlighted the Congress government’s decision to construct an integrated residential school in every Assembly constituency, with a budget allocation of ₹5,000 crore.

“Our education system has been focused on obtaining certificates, but it has failed to equip our youth with the skills required by industries,” Reddy said. He pointed out that many engineering graduates lack the necessary skills for employment, creating challenges for both job seekers and companies. To address this issue and combat unemployment, the state has launched the Young India Skill University. The university will provide training to 2,000 students this year, with plans to expand to 20,000 students in the next academic year.

Despite Telangana’s progress in various areas, the Chief Minister expressed concern that the state lags behind Bihar and Rajasthan in terms of the number of candidates qualifying for civil service exams. To support aspirants, he announced that the government would provide an additional ₹1 lakh to those who clear the Mains exam.

Reddy assured the audience that any civil service aspirants facing difficulties in the selection process should reach out to him or the ministers, promising that their concerns would be addressed promptly.