Telangana to fill vacancies, restore Nizamia Tibbi Hospital buildings

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has instructed the officials to immediately work on filling vacancies of doctors, teaching faculty, and other employees of Nizamia Tibbi Hospital, pointing out that the shortage is hampering medical and teaching services, while stressing the fact that the government is prioritising the development of the Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Nizamia General Hospital, Hyderabad.

These instructions were issued during the review meeting convened at the Secretariat, where the minister evaluated the working of the AYUSH department, medical services of Nizamia Tibbi Hospital, infrastructure facilities, ongoing construction works and plans of action.

Rajanarsimha, calling the institutions prestigious ones for Unani medical services in the state, instructed the Principal Secretary of the Health Department to submit the proposals on immediate filling of the vacancies to the government. He further instructed about ensuring availability of required medicines, equipment and basic facilities at Unani dispensaries and hospitals.

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On the infrastructure front, the minister asked the Chief Engineer of TGMSDIC to speed up the construction of the OPD block and pharmacy building being undertaken at the hospital and requested him to complete the work by January and make them available to the public.

AYUSH Director Srikanth Babu, speaking on the occasion, said the shortage of doctors had been addressed after the government filled 138 Assistant Professor posts in AYUSH last year. He said the government has sanctioned Rs 52.50 crore for the restoration of heritage buildings at Nizamia Tibbi College and Nizamia General Hospital, along with construction of new buildings, and that the works have been initiated. Officials also informed the meeting that procurement and distribution of necessary Unani medicines is continuing.

The minister inquired about the major problems facing the department and suggested expediting the project proposal prepared for setting up a state-level Unani drug manufacturing unit. He directed officials to examine issues related to the building of the government Unani dispensary in Moula Ali and take necessary action to ensure no hindrance to Unani medical services there.