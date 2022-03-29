Telangana to get hotter, heat wave to hit state in few days

Hyderabad: Severely hot conditions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to continue in for the next few days or more, with temperatures going much above the 40 degree Celsius mark.

According to Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), mainly dry weather is expected during the next week across the state. Over all rainfall is expected to be near normal. With the southeasterly/easterly winds over the state, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over many districts during next 2 days and a rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius thereafter.

Rural Telangana will see temperatures between 43 to 44 degree Celsius and Hyderabad will witness numbers between 40 to 41 Degree Celsius. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the ongoing heat wave prevailing over Andhra Pradesh is likely to subside over the next few days. Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Kurnool will however still feel the effects of the severe heat wave, with the temperature going up by 6 to 7 degree Celsius more than normal.

Srikakulam, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and East Godavari districts will go through a moderate, albeit still extremely hot weather that will be 4 to 5 degree Celsius more than the normal temperature. Average daily temperature in the coastal areas balances at 35 degree Celsius.