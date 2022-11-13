Telangana to have 1000 new fisheries cooperative societies

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the state would get 1000 new fisheries cooperative societies soon.

The minister directed officials to complete the process of new memberships in three months. “It has been decided to give membership in marketing societies to fishermen who have completed 18 years of age,” Rao added.

The minister went on to say that the decision has been taken since fishermen have been demanding the creation of fisheries for a while.

“Skill tests have been completed for the members of the 650 newly formed fisheries cooperative societies, besides, the registration process of another 334 societies that has been completed,” Rao stated at a meeting held at MCR HRD Institute.

“In the absence of water sources one member per two and half acres was selected in fisheries societies in the past, but now with the increase in water resources, the government has decided to select one member per acre of water body,” said Rao.

“As many as 13,900 people have been given membership in 650 fisheries cooperative societies and another 334 societies were conducting skill tests for membership,” he added.