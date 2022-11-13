Telangana: TRS MLA’s convoy attacked in Karimnagar by Congress workers

Hyderabad: At Gundlapalli of Ganneruvaram Mandal on Sunday, a bunch of Congress workers attacked the convoy of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan. Slippers were allegedly thrown at the convoy.

The protesting Congress workers were holding a dharna on the Rajiv Rahadari stage in Gundlapalli, demanding a double road from Gundlapalli to Ganneruvaram Mandal headquarters. As the MLA’s convoy passed by, they stopped the road and began shouting slogans. The cops then made room for the MLA’s vehicle. However, when attempting to calm the agitated teenagers, the police employed minimal force, prompting the group to hurl slippers at the convoy.

Rasamayi Balakishan fled the scene after being caught off guard by the abrupt attack, and the police took control of the situation. Minor injuries were sustained by the demonstrators, who were sent to the hospital.

The Congress party issued a statement saying that people have a right to protest against the misgivings of the ruling TRS government. The party alleged that the TRS MLA workers attacked workers of the Congress when questioned on the promises.