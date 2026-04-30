Telangana to hold Prajavani program at revenue division level every Monday

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will now be holding its grievance redressal program, Prajavani, at the revenue division level every Monday, according to an order issued on Thursday, April 30.

The program will be conducted by Sub-Collector/ Revenue Divisional Officer at their office.

Currently, the program is held at the state level at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, on every Tuesday and Friday, and at the district level every Monday.

It will soon be extended to the mandal level in a phased manner, the government has stated.

Also Read Telangana CM orders expansion of Prajavani to grassroots level

The order also calls for the establishment of the Prajavani Programme Management Unit (PMU) at the state level under the guidance of a State Nodal Officer.

Each government department should also appoint a Departmental Nodal Officer for Prajavani who will be present at state-level programs to hear people’s grievances.

The state-level Prajavani is meant to address the grievances of citizens not satisfied with grievance redressal at the district level.

Similarly, the Prajavani program will be conducted by the Collector at the Integrated District Offices Complex or District Collectorate.

All district-level officers of each department are to be present at Prajavani to hear people’s grievances, the government order said.

Grievance redressal through Prajavani

The government mandates that all grievances received at all levels must be registered and uploaded on the Prajavani portal, and a dated receipt with a unique reference ID be issued to the citizens to facilitate online tracking of the grievance.

The Grievance Redressal Officers are instructed to resolve the grievance as early as possible or within a maximum of 30 days from the date of grievance registration.

They are also required to upload the action taken report or interim reply on the portal within a stipulated timeline. Failure to adhere will result in escalation of the grievance to the next higher authority.

In order to strengthen citizen interface and enhance transparency, the complainant will be given due opportunity to participate in Prajavani proceedings at all levels, including during enquiries and field visits by government officials, the government has stated.

Moreover, a state-level call centre will be established to obtain citizen feedback on disposed grievances. Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will also be made available on the Prajavani portal for public access.