Telangana to host global summit 2025 at Future City on December 8, 9

Hyderabad: In an aim to position Telangana as a global investment hub, the state government will host the ‘Telangana Global Summit 2025’ at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

The event will project the state’s policies, infrastructure and future-ready projects, with nearly 1,300 guests, including representatives from 500 top global and national companies, expected to attend.

During the two-day summit, the government is likely to sign several MoUs, including Sports City projects, film studios by Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, tourism development partnerships, and HMDA infrastructure projects in Future City.

Across 100 acres at Future City near Mucherla in Rangareddy district, the summit will host participants from major Indian and international companies, IT companies, industrial houses, real estate developers, foreign embassies, consulates, and top business associations such as ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, NASSCOM, and CREDAI.

Global firms like EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Knight Frank, CBRE and JLL, along with financial institutions, venture capitalists, sports personalities and academics from leading global universities, will also take part in the summit.

The thematic pillars of the event include the three-trillion-dollar (3T) economy vision, infrastructure, spatial planning, women-farmer-youth empowerment, and Net Zero Telangana.

On the other hand, a grand drone show and the unveiling of ‘Telangana Raising Vision 2047,’ aiming for a Guinness World Record are proposed for December 9.

While the two-day event is exclusive to invited guests, the post-summit exhibition will be open to the public for four days, featuring cultural programmes, fireworks, food courts and carnival attractions.