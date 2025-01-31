Telangana to introduce AI in schools, studies Bangalore, Kerala models

Hyderabad: With schools worldwide embracing new technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve education, the Telangana government is also set to introduce AI-driven learning methods to enhance the quality of education across the state.

Under the Congress leadership, the School Education Department has developed a plan to integrate AI and digital tools into classrooms. As part of this initiative, State Education Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana led a team to the ExStep Foundation in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The ExStep Foundation, co-founded by Infosys visionary Nandan Nilekani, has worked with states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu to improve education using AI and digital solutions.

During their visit, Telangana officials explored AI-powered tools to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy, personalized learning platforms, and data-driven insights to improve student outcomes. They also discussed digital training programs for teachers to help them integrate AI into classrooms effectively.

Last year, the Telangana delegation visited Kerala to study its AI-based education system, which has shown remarkable success. Now, Telangana plans to adopt best practices and collaborate with ExStep Foundation to implement AI-based reforms statewide.

The government is now working on a statewide AI integration plan, focusing on digital learning, skill development, and teacher training. This initiative aims to create a modern, student-friendly education system, ensuring better learning outcomes across Telangana.