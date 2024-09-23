Telangana to introduce family digital health cards: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to launch family digital health cards across the state, announced Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday.

The digital health card will contain comprehensive health profiles for every individual, streamlining healthcare access and management.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister revealed plans to allow beneficiaries to avail subsidized rice and other essential commodities through the Public Distribution System (PDS) at any location within the state, offering greater flexibility and ease for citizens.

Addressing the opposition, Reddy criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for spreading falsehoods against the government after losing power. He highlighted the success of the farm loan waiver scheme.

Reddy called on Congress leaders to take the government’s initiatives to the people, stressing the importance of coordination between the party and the government. He urged In-Charge Ministers to visit their respective districts at least twice a week to stay connected with local issues.

The Chief Minister also assured that those who work hard for the party will be recognized and given political opportunities, underlining the importance of leadership in driving the state’s development agenda.