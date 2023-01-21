Telangana to introduce loans for farmers supplying milk to Vijaya dairy

This will be done for farmers to buy buffalos and contribute to increased production of Vijaya Dairy and would provide a livelihood to one lakh people.

Published: 21st January 2023
Animal husbandry minister Talasani Yadav inspects works at Vijaya Dairy.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday, said that the state government was planning to extend loans to 2,500 to 3,000 dairy farmers.

During the board meeting of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited (Vijaya Dairy) held in Masab Tank on Friday, Yadav asked officials to hold a special drive to register new members to the societies delivering milk to Vijaya Dairy and omit those who have discontinued.

He also instructed officials to prepare plans for establishing four more feed mixing plants for preparing subsidized fodder, in addition to the already existing one in Gadwal. The launch of a mobile check van to inspect the quality of Vijaya Dairy products was also announced.

