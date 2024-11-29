Telangana to introduce online admissions for junior colleges

Hyderabad: With an aim to control high fees charged by corporate and private junior colleges, the Telangana government will launch an online admission system for junior colleges starting next year. This centralized system will replace the current manual process and make admissions easier for students and parents.

Key features of the new system

Online Portal: Students can apply to multiple junior colleges, including government, private, and corporate colleges, through a single online platform.

Marks-Based Ranking: The government has replaced the SSC grading system with a marks-based system. This change will allow students to be ranked based on their scores, making seat allocation simpler and more transparent.

The earlier grading system made it difficult to compare students fairly for online admissions. The new system solves this issue by awarding marks, ensuring students are ranked accurately.

Before launching the online admissions, the government plans to fix a new fee structure and regulate fees in private and corporate junior colleges to make education more affordable for families.

The online junior college admission system will be similar to the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), used for undergraduate admissions. DOST ranks students based on Intermediate marks and allots seats based on merit and reservation rules.

This new initiative is expected to make the admission process easier, more affordable, and fair for students across Telangana.