Telangana to present caste survey data in Assembly: Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will present the empirical data from its 2024-25 Caste Survey before the Assembly and implement 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in government jobs, educational institutions and local body elections.

The move will significantly increase the BC reservation from the current 23 per cent, a reduction made during the previous K Chandrashekar Rao administration from the earlier 34 per cent under the Panchayati Raj Act.

“There is nothing to hide, nor is there any hidden agenda. I have the empirical data. It will be placed before the legislative assembly,” Reddy told reporters.

“We will bring an ordinance to increase the BC quota to 42 per cent from 23 per cent,” he said.

The chief minister also said he will present the Telangana model of caste survey to Congress MPs in the national capital during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The state’s comprehensive social, educational, employment, economic and caste survey collected detailed demographic and socio-economic data across Telangana. However, the release and transparency of this data have become subjects of legal scrutiny and public debate.

The Telangana High Court has intervened to ensure greater transparency and legal compliance regarding the survey data’s use and release. While not staying the survey, the court emphasised the need for structured and credible processes, and asked the government to provide summary and detailed empirical data for judicial and public review.

So far, the government has released only aggregate, summary-level data. Officials have withheld raw, individual-level datasets, citing data privacy concerns and pending committee evaluations.

On including Muslims under the BC category, Reddy clarified. “We are not implementing (it) based on religion but based on caste.”

The BJP has been demanding the removal of Muslim reservations in Telangana, while states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra ruled by the party provide such reservations based on socio-education criteria under the category.

“You are asking us to remove them in Telangana. There should be logic behind it,” Reddy noted.

If implemented, the 42 per cent BC reservation will push Telangana’s total reservation to approximately 67-70 per cent, exceeding the traditional Supreme Court cap of 50 per cent. This would be similar to Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation under special constitutional provisions.