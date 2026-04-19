Telangana to provide artificial limb to boy injured in Medaram collapse

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has borne the full medical costs of the six-year-old boy who had lost his left leg after a part of the Sammakka Saralamma temple collapsed on him, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Sunday, April 19.

The accident had occurred on March 25, when Siddaboina Yuvan, the son of Siddaboina Rana Ramesh, the chief priest, was playing near the newly-constructed structures after returning from school, while his parents were performing their divine duties at the temple.

This resulted in Yuvan’s left leg being amputated and his right leg needing an implant. The contractor of the temple works was reportedly Minister Srinivasa Reddy’s man.

Minister Ponguleti expressed concern over the accident and said that all advanced medical support, including an artificial limb, will be provided to the boy. Additionally, one member of the boy’s family has been given a job by the Endowments Department, the minister stated in a release.

The Minister made these comments while reviewing the progress of permanent development works for Medaram Maha Jatara, which is grandly celebrated once every two years in Mulugu.

Although the majority of the development works were completed by the time of the Maha Jatara held in January, some works are still in the final stages, the minister said.

Officials were asked to expedite and complete all remaining works, implement permanent arrangements for the jatara, and conduct the upcoming jatara without any inconvenience to the devotees.

The minister said that since the darshan of Medaram Sri Sammakka and Saralamma forest deities attracts devotees throughout the year, there should be no shortage of facilities at any time.

He also asked officials to expedite the land acquisition required for the development works as per the master plan in Phase-2.