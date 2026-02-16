Telangana to provide free HPV vaccination for girls to prevent cervical cancer

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to offer free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to adolescent girls as part of efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

The initiative will benefit around four lakh girls aged above 14 years and below 15 years.

Free vaccination in government facilities

Health officials have not only finalised district-wise targets but also completed training for medical personnel ahead of the rollout.

It may be noted that the HPV vaccine costs thousands of rupees in the private market.

Before implementation, authorities will conduct a micro-planning survey to identify eligible girls both in schools and outside the formal education system. Government estimates indicate that approximately 4.60 lakh girls fall within the 14–15 age group in the state, while education department data suggests around 3.50 lakh girls are in this category.

Cervical cancer burden in Telangana

As per the Union government, nearly 4,000 women in Telangana are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. It is caused by the Human Papillomavirus.

The virus spreads through sexual contact, and symptoms often appear 10 to 15 years after infection. The risk factors include early marriages, poor personal hygiene and multiple childbirths

According to health specialists, vaccination before infection remains the only preventive measure against the virus.