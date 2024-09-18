Telangana to provide internet to all villages, pilot in 3 towns

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu announced plans to ensure internet access for every village in Telangana.

This initiative will begin with a pilot project in three villages: Sangupeta in Sangareddy district, Maddur in Narayanpet district, and Adavisrirampur in Peddapalli district.

The project aims to provide not only internet connectivity but also cable TV services, computer access, and unlimited mobile data at 20 MBPS through optical fiber cables.

Additionally, CCTV cameras equipped with 360-degree Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will be installed in these villages.

He noted that fiber optic cables have already been installed in 8,000 villages and emphasized the need to extend this service to an additional 3,000 villages.