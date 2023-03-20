Telangana to regularise illegal encroachments on govt lands

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given an opportunity to the people to apply for regularisation of illegal occupation of government land. Under GO 58 and 59, applications can be filed from April 1 to April 30 to regularize construction on government lands.

The government has extended the cut-off date for regularisation. The cut-off date was earlier June 2, 2014, which was extended to June 2, 2020.

Under GO-58, if poor people build houses on 125 square yards of government land, they will be regularise for free. In case of construction of a house on 250 yards of government land, 50 percent of the market value will be obtained and regularized. 75 percent for 500 yards of land and 100 percent for more than 1000 yards of land will be charged from the market value. 100% of the market value will be charged for non-residential land, also known as commercial.

Applications can be filed at the Seva Kendra. Proof of residence has to be produced before the cut-off date. A committee comprising the RDO and Tehsildar has been constituted to examine the applications and take a final decision.

Under GO-76, it was also decided to regularise the houses constructed on the land of Singareni Collieries in districts Khammam, Kottagudam, Bhopalpalli, Asifabad, Mancherial, Padapalli and Jagtial for which the cut-off date is June 2020. A decision in this regard was taken in a recent cabinet meeting after which a notification was issued.

GO 59 basically deals with the transfer of rights on land encroachments on unobjectionable government land or surplus land under the urban land ceiling to the people on a payment basis.

As per the amendment issued on December 30, 2014, possessions of unobjectionable government land and surplus land under the urban land ceiling will be regularised by way of alienations.