Telangana to see heavy rains, hailstorms after March 18

Hyderabad: Telangana will witness intense thunderstorms, accompanied by hailstorms, after March 18, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Dry weather will prevail till March 17, with temperatures hovering around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 39 to 41 degrees Celsius in east Telangana.

NEXT ROUND OF UNSEASONAL RAINS ⚠️⛈️



Telangana to witness next INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS and RAINS after March 18/19



These rains will be more than Feb 23-24 spell along with hailstorms



More clear updates to be shared from March 12 regarding these rains



Till March 17/18, total dry… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 5, 2026

Districts of Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri will experience temperatures less than 36 degrees Celsius for the next two days, after which temperatures will rise to 36-40 degrees Celsius till March 9.

Meanwhile, all other districts will experience temperatures between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius till March 9, the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, forecasted.

IMD Hyderabad has asked people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose cotton clothes and cover their heads with a hat or umbrella.

While the heat will be tolerable for most, it might pose a risk to infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.