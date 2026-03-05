Telangana to see heavy rains, hailstorms after March 18

Dry weather will prevail till March 17, with temperatures hovering around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 39 to 41 degrees Celsius in east Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 3:34 pm IST
Image shows a person holding big hailstones, highlighting the impact of upcoming heavy rains and hailstorms in Telangana after March 18.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana will witness intense thunderstorms, accompanied by hailstorms, after March 18, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Dry weather will prevail till March 17, with temperatures hovering around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 39 to 41 degrees Celsius in east Telangana.

Districts of Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri will experience temperatures less than 36 degrees Celsius for the next two days, after which temperatures will rise to 36-40 degrees Celsius till March 9.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Meanwhile, all other districts will experience temperatures between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius till March 9, the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, forecasted.

IMD Hyderabad has asked people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose cotton clothes and cover their heads with a hat or umbrella.

While the heat will be tolerable for most, it might pose a risk to infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 3:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button