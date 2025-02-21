Telangana to send 46 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Haj 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee conducted interviews today to assess the qualifications and capabilities of applicants for the role of Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj for Haj 2025. The selection process was led by Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha.

A total of 172 applications were received for the Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj service. This year, the Central Government introduced a new rule, reducing the pilgrim-to-volunteer ratio from 200 to 150. As a result, 46 Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj will be selected from Telangana.

Maulana Khusro Pasha stated that in previous years, selection was done through a lottery, making it difficult to assess candidates’ qualifications and capabilities. Complaints were received regarding the performance of some Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj, prompting a shift to an interview-based selection process alongside a lottery system this year.

The selection process began with a computer-based questionnaire to evaluate candidates’ knowledge of Haj procedures and services. The second phase, held today at Haj House, Nampally, involved interviews to assess their health, experience, and commitment to serving the pilgrims.

Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj must be government employees and under 50 years of age. Most applications have been received from the education and police departments.

Maulana Khusro Pasha highlighted that the Telangana government is committed to ensuring smooth arrangements for the departure and return of Haj pilgrims. Improved facilities will be provided at the Haj camp and airport. He added that only qualified and experienced Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj will be selected through the computerized test and interview process to ensure pilgrims receive the best possible assistance during their stay in Saudi Arabia.