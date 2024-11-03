Telangana to unveil new energy policy soon: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will soon announce a new energy policy after discussions in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday.

The government will seek the opinions of intellectuals and energy experts for the new energy policy, he said after a visit to Yadadri Thermal Power plant.

Bhatti, who holds the energy portfolio, said that though Telangana was formed a decade ago, the previous government did not bring a new energy policy, the people’s government of Congress would soon bring a new energy policy.

Also Read Yadadri Thermal Power Plant works to be done by May 2025: Dy CM

The government would take the opinions of intellectuals and energy experts and submit that report in the State Assembly and bring the new energy policy by taking the views of all members.

He told mediapersons that the government wants to make Telangana a model state in the power sector in the country.

Asserting that quality power is being extended to industry, agriculture, domestic and other sectors, the Deputy CM said the government was taking strong steps to ensure these sectors do not face any problems in the future.

He operated a switch to connect power generated in Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) Phase I to the grid and reviewed the progress of YTPS works with higher officials.

Stating that Yadadri plant will be completed by May 2025, he said 4,000 MW will be connected to the grid.

The remaining three phases will be completed by March 2025 to make 4,000 MW of power available to consumers.

Bhatti said the power demand is estimated to go up to 22,288 MW by 2028-29. The demand will goup to 31,809 MW of power by 2034-35 and the state government is going ahead by formulating plans to generate power to meet the estimated demand.

He disclosed that conventional and non-conventional energy was being utilized fully. The government would also take measures to generate green power on a large scale in tune with the changing situation in the world.

The government has formulated plans as part of the conservation and protection of the environment to generate 20,000 MW of green energy, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy flagged off the train to transport coal from Ramagundam to YTPS.