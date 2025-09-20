Telangana toll plaza choked due to holiday rush

Hyderabad: Pantangi Toll Plaza in the Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district witnessed heavy traffic on Saturday, September 20, as people headed back to their hometowns for Bathukamma/Navaratri holidays.

Traffic moved slowly on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway due to road works in Choutuppal town center.

Heavy traffic jam at Pantangi Toll Plaza on Saturday, September 20, in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, as schools declare holidays in view of Bathukamma/Navaratri celebrations.



TGSRTC to run 7K buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is running 7,754 special buses between September 20 and October 2 in view of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

This year, Bathukamma falls on September 30, and Dasara will be celebrated on October 2.

Of the special services, 377 buses will have advanced reservation facilities. Return services will be arranged on October 5 and 6, depending on passenger traffic.

The TGSRTC further announced that the bus fare will be hiked, likely by 50 per cent, only during Dasara to cover the minimum diesel costs incurred by empty buses on the return journey.

These revised fares will be applicable only in special buses running from September 20-27 and on October 1, 5 and 6.