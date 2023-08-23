Telangana: TOMCOM to hold enrolment drive at Mahbubnagar on Aug 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will be conducting an enrolment drive at colleges in Mahbubnagar on August 26.

TOMCOM is organizing a program to train and recruit qualified nursing staff for work in Japan, under the specified skilled workers (SSW) scheme of the Government of Japan.

The recruitment cum awareness drive will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Vijaya School of Nursing, Jagruthi School of Nursing, Mathru Bhoomi School of Nursing, Navodaya College of Nursing and Nightingale School Of Nursing.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, the government of Telangana.

GNM diploma holders, falling in the age group of 22-35 years, qualified from registered colleges can attend the program.

Even freshers with no prior work experience can apply.

Residential training in the Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan will be provided to the selected candidates by TOMCOM subsequently in Hyderabad.

Successfully placed candidates will be earning up to 14-16 lakh per annum in addition to other allowances.

Interested nursing candidates may contact 6302292450 or 7893566493. They may also register with the TOMCOM app or visit the website for further details.