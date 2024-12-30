Telangana: TOMCOM to recruit doctors in UK, UAE, Saudi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to conduct interviews for job applicants who are qualified medical practitioners for jobs in the UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia for 2025-26.

Candidates can register for the interviews by sending an email to tomcomglobal@gmail.com.

Eligibility criteria for jobs in UK

MBBS or equivalent medical qualification

Full GMC registration with a license to practice in the UK

The selected candidates for jobs in the UK as doctors can earn the below salaries based on the roles they are selected for:

Consultant Roles: 105,504 – 139,882 Pound per annum (Rs 1.1- 1.5 crore per annum)

Specialist Doctor: 96,990 – 107,155 Pound per annum (Rs1- 1.1 crore per annum )

Eligibility criteria for jobs in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Specialist: MBBS, MD/MS/DNB in the relevant speciality, with a minimum of 2-3 years of clinical experience post-specialization

Consultant: MBBS/MD/MS/DNB, FRCS/MRCP, with a minimum of 8-10 years of clinical experience post-specialization

The salaries of selected candidates can range between 25,00 AED – 50,00 AED (Rs 5- Rs 11 lakh per annum) for specialists, and 50,00 AED – 80,00 AED (Rs 11- Rs 8 lakh per annum).

TOMCOM to train nurses for jobs in Germany

Earlier, the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) had announced a special program that aims at training Telangana staff nurses in German language skills to secure jobs at reputed hospitals in Germany.

Also Read TOMCOM to train Telangana nurses for high-paying jobs in Germany

The program which will be available both online and offline provides comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level. Online trainees will be required to attend in-person sessions for the B1 and B2 levels.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.