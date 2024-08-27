Telangana tops list of Indian states based on liquor spending

Hyderabad: Telangana tops the list of Indian states based on liquor spending, with the highest average annual per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages.
Andhra Pradesh ranks second on the list.
Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages
The average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages in a state is calculated by dividing the state’s total liquor expenditure by its population.
According to a working paper titled “Revenue Mobilisation from Taxes on Alcoholic Beverages,” published by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi, in Telangana, this figure is Rs 1,623, whereas in Andhra Pradesh, it is Rs 1,306.
Following is the state-wise average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages
|State
|Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs)
|Andhra Pradesh
|1306
|Assam
|198
|Chhattisgarh
|1227
|Goa
|445
|Haryana
|812
|Jharkhand
|624
|Karnataka
|374
|Kerala
|379
|Madhya Pradesh
|197
|Maharashtra
|346
|Odisha
|1156
|Punjab
|1245
|Rajasthan
|140
|Tamil Nadu
|841
|Telangana
|1623
|Tripura
|148
|Uttar Pradesh
|49
|West Bengal
|4
Telangana tops list of Indian states by excise collection per capita
Telangana also leads in excise collection per capita, with an annual figure of Rs 4,860.
Karnataka ranks second, with an annual per capita excise collection of Rs 4,432.
Following is state-wise list of excise collection per capita per year.
|State
|Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs)
|Andhra Pradesh
|2788
|Assam
|701
|Chhattisgarh
|2246
|Goa
|Population data not available
|Haryana
|3219
|Jharkhand
|524
|Karnataka
|4432
|Kerala
|Population data not available
|Madhya Pradesh
|1501
|Maharashtra
|Population data not available
|Odisha
|1398
|Punjab
|2584
|Rajasthan
|1646
|Tamil Nadu
|1357
|Telangana
|4860
|Tripura
|891
|Uttar Pradesh
|1753
|West Bengal
|1645
From the data, it is evident that Telangana’s expenditure on alcoholic beverages has seen a steep rise from Rs 745 in the 2014-15 fiscal year to Rs 1,623 in 2022-23. Notably, this trend did not decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.