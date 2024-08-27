Telangana tops list of Indian states based on liquor spending

Andhra Pradesh ranks second on the list.

Hyderabad: Telangana tops the list of Indian states based on liquor spending, with the highest average annual per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages.

Andhra Pradesh ranks second on the list.

Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages

The average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages in a state is calculated by dividing the state’s total liquor expenditure by its population.

According to a working paper titled “Revenue Mobilisation from Taxes on Alcoholic Beverages,” published by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi, in Telangana, this figure is Rs 1,623, whereas in Andhra Pradesh, it is Rs 1,306.

Following is the state-wise average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages

StateAverage per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs)
Andhra Pradesh1306
Assam198
Chhattisgarh1227
Goa445
Haryana812
Jharkhand624
Karnataka374
Kerala379
Madhya Pradesh197
Maharashtra346
Odisha1156
Punjab1245
Rajasthan140
Tamil Nadu841
Telangana1623
Tripura148
Uttar Pradesh49
West Bengal4
Telangana also leads in excise collection per capita, with an annual figure of Rs 4,860.

Karnataka ranks second, with an annual per capita excise collection of Rs 4,432.

Following is state-wise list of excise collection per capita per year.

StateAverage per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs)
Andhra Pradesh2788
Assam701
Chhattisgarh2246
GoaPopulation data not available
Haryana3219
Jharkhand524
Karnataka4432
KeralaPopulation data not available
Madhya Pradesh1501
MaharashtraPopulation data not available
Odisha1398
Punjab2584
Rajasthan1646
Tamil Nadu1357
Telangana4860
Tripura891
Uttar Pradesh1753
West Bengal1645

From the data, it is evident that Telangana’s expenditure on alcoholic beverages has seen a steep rise from Rs 745 in the 2014-15 fiscal year to Rs 1,623 in 2022-23. Notably, this trend did not decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

