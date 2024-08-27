Telangana tops list of Indian states based on liquor spending

Hyderabad: Telangana tops the list of Indian states based on liquor spending, with the highest average annual per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages.

Andhra Pradesh ranks second on the list.

Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages

The average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages in a state is calculated by dividing the state’s total liquor expenditure by its population.

According to a working paper titled “Revenue Mobilisation from Taxes on Alcoholic Beverages,” published by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi, in Telangana, this figure is Rs 1,623, whereas in Andhra Pradesh, it is Rs 1,306.

Following is the state-wise average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages

State Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs) Andhra Pradesh 1306 Assam 198 Chhattisgarh 1227 Goa 445 Haryana 812 Jharkhand 624 Karnataka 374 Kerala 379 Madhya Pradesh 197 Maharashtra 346 Odisha 1156 Punjab 1245 Rajasthan 140 Tamil Nadu 841 Telangana 1623 Tripura 148 Uttar Pradesh 49 West Bengal 4

Telangana tops list of Indian states by excise collection per capita

Telangana also leads in excise collection per capita, with an annual figure of Rs 4,860.

Karnataka ranks second, with an annual per capita excise collection of Rs 4,432.

Following is state-wise list of excise collection per capita per year.

State Average per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages (in Rs) Andhra Pradesh 2788 Assam 701 Chhattisgarh 2246 Goa Population data not available Haryana 3219 Jharkhand 524 Karnataka 4432 Kerala Population data not available Madhya Pradesh 1501 Maharashtra Population data not available Odisha 1398 Punjab 2584 Rajasthan 1646 Tamil Nadu 1357 Telangana 4860 Tripura 891 Uttar Pradesh 1753 West Bengal 1645

From the data, it is evident that Telangana’s expenditure on alcoholic beverages has seen a steep rise from Rs 745 in the 2014-15 fiscal year to Rs 1,623 in 2022-23. Notably, this trend did not decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.