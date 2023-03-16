Telangana tops list of states in organ transplantation

Hyderabad: Telangana state has secured the top position in the country in organ transplantation. Telangana has emerged as an exemplary state in the country in terms of organ collection. In the year 2022, Telangana has achieved a significant position in the transplantation of organs obtained from the deceased. Last year, organs were transplanted in 2765 patients across the country. Among them, the highest number of 655 organs were transplanted in Telangana.

One out of every four surgeries performed in the entire country is done in Telangana. All this is the result of the special attention of the state government. The Telangana government is taking enormous measures to encourage organ transplantation. Jeevandan’s program is being followed strictly.

It is noteworthy that organ transplantation is being done chronologically for everyone and no distinction is being made between the rich and the poor in this program.

The government is treating it under the Arogya Shree scheme. In which the medicines used throughout patient’s life are also covered. At present, organs are being transplanted in NIMS and Osmania Hospitals in the state. Modern facilities have been provided in these two hospitals. At the same time, steps are being taken to authenticate brain dead in medical colleges.