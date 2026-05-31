Telangana TOSS results 2026: Girls lead, overall pass rates rise significantly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Saturday announced the results of the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations conducted between April 20 and 27, recording a notable improvement in pass percentages across both streams compared to the previous year.

In the SSC examinations, 26,542 out of 36,863 students successfully cleared the tests, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 72 percent. This marks a substantial increase from the 57.6 percent pass rate recorded in 2025.

Similarly, Intermediate results also showed significant progress, with 37,562 of the 54,679 candidates passing the examinations. The overall pass percentage rose to 68.7 percent, up from 59.7 percent last year.

Girls outperform boys

Girls outperformed boys in both categories. In SSC, girls achieved a pass percentage of 77.8 percent, while boys registered 66.4 percent. In Intermediate, girls secured a pass percentage of 73.7 percent compared to 63.9 percent among boys.

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Among districts, Jayashankar Bhupalpally emerged as the top performer in SSC examinations with a pass percentage of 92 percent, followed closely by Mahabubabad at 91.7 percent. Rajanna-Sircilla recorded the lowest SSC pass percentage at 13.9 percent.

Intermediate results

In the Intermediate examinations, Yadadri-Bhongir topped the state with a pass percentage of 81.6 percent, narrowly ahead of Kamareddy, which achieved 81.3 percent. Rajanna-Sircilla ranked last in this category as well, recording a pass percentage of 47.4 percent.

TOSS officials announced that students will be able to download their examination memos from the official website starting June 4. Candidates seeking recounting or re-verification of their answer scripts can submit applications between June 2 and June 7.