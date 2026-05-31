Over 21,000 candidates qualify in Telangana DEECET 2026

A total of 21,137 aspirants qualify for D.El.Ed and DPSE admissions in Telangana for the 2026–28 academic session.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:37 am IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 10:51 am IST
Students taking notes during CBSE Class 10 exam results announcement in Telangana, India.
Representative photo

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2026 were declared on Saturday, with 21,137 candidates qualifying for admission into teacher education programmes across the state.

A total of 25,054 candidates appeared for the entrance examination conducted on May 21, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 84.3 per cent.

Highest success rate among English medium candidates

Among the three media, the English medium candidates recorded the highest success rate. Of the 14,414 candidates who appeared in the English medium examination, 12,784 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 88.6 per cent.

Subhan Bakery

In the Telugu medium, 7,918 out of 9,612 candidates cleared the test, translating to a pass percentage of 82.3 per cent. Urdu medium candidates recorded a pass percentage of 42.3 per cent, with 435 of the 1,028 candidates qualifying.

The examination is conducted for admissions into the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) courses for the 2026–28 academic session.

Top rankers

Among the top performers, B. Anandu secured the first rank in Telugu medium with 76 marks, while Javvaji Shiva Nageshwar topped the English medium category with 83 marks. Danish Ahmed emerged as the highest scorer in the Urdu medium, securing 66 marks.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Following the declaration of results, the admission process will begin with certificate verification at 10 Government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) from June 2 to June 5. Candidates will be required to exercise their web options between June 6 and June 8 as part of the counselling process.

Officials advised qualified candidates to regularly check the admission portal for detailed counselling schedules and seat allotment updates.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:37 am IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 10:51 am IST

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