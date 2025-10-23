Telangana tourism department launches photo and reel contest

Hyderabad: The Tourism Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), on Thursday, announced it is organising two initiatives in association with the Telangana Tourism Department and others to promote local tourism and weekend tourism.

FICCI will take up these initiatives in association with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management apart from the tourism department.

As part of the initiatives, the Tourism Committee curated “FTCCI Tourism Hyderabad Junction Jewels: Photo Contest on Traffic Junction Attractions” and “FTCCI Tourism Weekend Getaways of Hyderabad: Reel Contest”, to promote and celebrate the tourism potential of Hyderabad and Telangana, a release from FTCCI said.

The contests aim to highlight the unseen, everyday beauty of Hyderabad’s urban icons and the vibrant weekend getaways in and around Hyderabad city, within approximately a 150 km radius, it said. FTCCI President R Ravi Kumar said these contests will encourage citizens to rediscover and showcase Hyderabad’s beauty.

The objective of Hyderabad Junction Jewels – Photo Contest is to showcase Hyderabad’s creative traffic junction attractions and encourage citizens to pause, capture, and celebrate Hyderabad’s crossroads of art and identity.

The objective of the FTCCI Tourism Weekend Getaways of Hyderabad – Reel Contest is to inspire travellers and storytellers to explore weekend attractions within approximately 150 km of Hyderabad—including lakes, heritage sites, trekking trails, food streets, cultural hubs, dhabas and resorts—and present them in engaging 60-second reels of maximum duration, the release said.

Both contests are open to all age groups and have no entry fee. The last date for entries is November 22. The winners will be given away cash prizes in a function to be held on November 26, the release added.