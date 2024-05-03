Telangana: TPCC calls out Arvind’s ‘fake propaganda’ over Lambada man’s death

Hyderabad: The death of a Lambada person in an accident during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s election campaign in Koratla has stirred a political controversy between Congress and BJP.

BJP Nizamabad MP D Arvind alleged during a press meet earlier this week that the chief minister’s convoy had hit a Lambada man while the convoy leaving Koratla on Wednesday.

Countering the allegation, Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, head of TPCC media and communications, has made public the CCTV footage of the incident which happened on the unfateful day on his X handle, where the deceased who was seen driving a bike, was hit by a car (not belonging to the chief minister’s convoy).

“Nizamabad MP Arvind has surpassed BRS working president KT Rama Rao in spreading fake propaganda. It is unfortunate to know that yesterday, a person died after being hit by an Innova car (AP12Q0235) in Metpalli. Though the chief minister’s convoy has nothing to do with that accident, like linking a bald head with the knee, Dharmapuri Arvind garu linking the two incidents is an example of his fake propaganda,” Ram Mohan wrote in his post.