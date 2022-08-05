Telangana: TPCC to protest against Central and state governments

The protest will be held at Indira Park Dharna Chowk from 10:00 AM

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 5th August 2022 2:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to hold a protest march on Friday against various policies of the Central and state governments.

The TPCC is organising the protest based on a call given by the All India Congress Comittee (AICC) on the issues of severe economic recession in the country, in essential commodities, fuel, gas price hike, GST hike, unemployment, and floods in the state among other issues.

The protest will be held at Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk from 10:00 AM. Congress members and general public have been asked to gather in large numbers. In his appeal to the public, TPCC working president in-charge Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the Congress members to hold protests across all districts of Telangana.

The protests aims condemning the aforementioned policies of the Central and state government. It is to be noted the Congress party is holding a nation-wide protest against inflation and unemployment among other prominent issues.

