Telangana: Tractor carrying 5 quintals of ganja overturns in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Police seized a huge quantity of dry ganja from a tractor after it met with an accident in Srirampur located in the district of Mancherial.

According to the police, nearly five quintals of dry ganja were being smuggled under the guise of bricks in the tractor, which overturned near the GM office at Srirampur on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, the cops rushed to the spot and took the tractor into their custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe into the case is underway.