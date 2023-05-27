Telangana: Tractor runs over farmer in Karimnagar; he dies

The farmer slept at the paddy centre by covering himself with a tarpaulin.

27th May 2023
Telangana: Farmer dies after tractor runs over him in Karimnagar
Hyderabad: A farmer in Karimnagar died after a tractor loaded with paddy ran over him while he was sleeping under a tarpaulin cover.

This incident took place in Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday morning.

60-year-old Uppuleti Mondaiah brought his crop to the IKP purchasing centre two days ago. As weighing of the paddy is being done since 3 am in the morning, the farmer slept at the centre by covering himself with a tarpaulin.

However, the driver, who was shifting the paddy to the rice mill in a tractor was unaware of Mondaiah sleeping under the cover and drove the tractor over him.

Mondaiah died on the spot following which police registered a case and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

