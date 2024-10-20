Telangana: Tragedy averted after fire breakout at Nirmal district hospital

Patients and bystanders were evacuated using ladders kept on the windows.

20th October 2024
Hyderabad: Fire broke out in the government area general hospital in Nirmal district on Sunday, October 20, after an air conditioning unit of the general ward suffered a short circuit.

The fire broke out in the ward located on the second floor of the hospital causing panic among the patients and bystanders. They were quickly evacuated by the hospital staff using ladders kept on the windows.

Upon getting the alert, firefighters from the Nirmal fire station rushed to the hospital perimeters and extinguished the fire, averting a possible tragedy.

The fire and safety department evacuated the floor to minimise further risk. Patients and bystanders who initially panicked at the event of the fire and smoke were relieved upon assured safety after the fire was completely doused.

The hospital authorities are investigating for any similar hazards in the building to ensure such events do not occur in the future.

