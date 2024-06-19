Telangana: Transport commissioner suspends staffer for drinking alcohol in office

Hyderabad: Acting on the newspaper reports published on Wednesday, June 19, that an outsourcing employee working in the transport department was found consuming alcohol on duty in Mahabubabad, the transport commissioner has suspended him from service and black-listed him.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, Dr Buddha Prakash Jyoti, transport commissioner stated that outsourcing employee E Suresh working in the district transport office, Mahabubabad, has been terminated from his services, and black-listed from entering any other organisation in the future.

A police complaint has also been filed against him for consuming alcohol in the government office.

Charges have also been framed against Mohd Ghouse Pasha, motor vehicle inspector, DTO, Mahabubabad, for dereliction of his duties and violation of conduct rules.

A police complaint has been filed against two RTI agents named Madhu and Sadik for entering the office premises and bringing alcohol to the outsourcing employee.

A process of listing out the outsourcing employees who have completed more than three years in the same office is being carried out for changing their place of work.