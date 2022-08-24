Telangana: Tribal couple tries to end life for their inability to pay bribe

The couple alleged that they were being harassed by the officials as they come from a tribal community.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 24th August 2022 12:55 pm IST
tribal couple Credit: The New Indian Express

Hyderabad: A tribal couple staged a protest on Tuesday and attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticides due to the pressure of paying the bribe allegedly asked by the staff of Mandal Parishad Development Office in K Samudram to clear their pending bills.

Also Read
Telangana: Raped by three for months, 13-year-old girl becomes pregnant

For four years, Chandu, who resides in Komatipalli, has been going to the office to request the officials to clear his bills worth Rs 4 lakh after finishing digging works on 280 soak pits. On Tuesday, Chandu and his wife went to the office holding a placard that read “We are not in a position to pay a bribe.”

The couple alleged that they were being harassed by the officials as they come from a tribal community. Later, they also threatened the officials by consuming pesticides to end their life. However, police reached on spot and stopped the couple from taking this huge step.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button