Telangana: Tribal couple tries to end life for their inability to pay bribe

Hyderabad: A tribal couple staged a protest on Tuesday and attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticides due to the pressure of paying the bribe allegedly asked by the staff of Mandal Parishad Development Office in K Samudram to clear their pending bills.

For four years, Chandu, who resides in Komatipalli, has been going to the office to request the officials to clear his bills worth Rs 4 lakh after finishing digging works on 280 soak pits. On Tuesday, Chandu and his wife went to the office holding a placard that read “We are not in a position to pay a bribe.”

The couple alleged that they were being harassed by the officials as they come from a tribal community. Later, they also threatened the officials by consuming pesticides to end their life. However, police reached on spot and stopped the couple from taking this huge step.