Telangana tribal farmer assault case: NHRC writes to Nalgonda SP to remove SI

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday, October 10, shot a letter to the Nalgonda Superintendent of Police demanding the immediate removal of a Vadapally sub inspector for allegedly assaulting a tribal farmer during a urea protest in Nalgonda district, Telangana.

On September 9, Sai Siddu, a resident of Kotha Peta Thanda village, was dragged from his house, abused with castiest slurs and brutally beaten by SI Srikanth Reddy and three others. He was kicked with police boots for over 25 minutes, resulting in a severe leg fracture.

He alleged that the officers threatened him not to pursue the matter legally and asked to suppress medical evidence of his injuries.

On September 23, the tribal farmer filed a complaint against the police officers.

However, the Nalgonda SP, Sharat Chandra Pawar, has denied the farmer’s accusations and stated that Sai Siddu was sent to judicial remand on September 9 on charges of assaulting an elderly couple.

The case took a political turn when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Suryapet MLA and former minister Jagdish Reddy visited Sai Siddu and his wife.

Later, in an X post, he condemned the police action and claimed the police were “spreading propaganda on social media that a case has been registered in a different dispute.”

“A tribal youth, Dhanavath Sai Sidhu, who protested for urea, was brutally beaten by the police using third-degree methods, leaving him unable to walk. He was visited and encouraged by the former MLA of the combined Nalgonda district at his native village, Kothapeta Tanda,” Jagadish Reddy wrote on X.

Sai Siddu belongs to the Lambada community.