Telangana: Tribal farmer dies of electrocution

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th April 2023 8:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man dies of electrocution in Padmaraonagar amid rains
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old tribal farmer died on the spot due to electrocution caused by touching an iron fence through which high-voltage electricity passed.

According to police, the incident occurred at Raghapur village in Sirpur Mandal on Wednesday. Due to recent rain storms, many electricity wires were damaged.

Also Read
Telangana: Lightning strike kills 21-yr-old shepherd in Nirmal

Rains and strong winds were reported in the region. Many power lines were split. The deceased, Kova Badrao, came into contact with one such wire.

MS Education Academy

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th April 2023 8:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button