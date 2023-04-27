Telangana: Tribal farmer dies of electrocution

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old tribal farmer died on the spot due to electrocution caused by touching an iron fence through which high-voltage electricity passed.

According to police, the incident occurred at Raghapur village in Sirpur Mandal on Wednesday. Due to recent rain storms, many electricity wires were damaged.

Rains and strong winds were reported in the region. Many power lines were split. The deceased, Kova Badrao, came into contact with one such wire.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.