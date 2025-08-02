Telangana tribal welfare ashram school students complain of poor quality food

Hyderabad: The students of Cheepurugudem Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys’ High School being run by the tribal welfare department in Dammapeta mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been suffering from lack of quality food being served to them in their hostel.

Also Read 10 students fall ill in govt school in Telangana due to food poisoning

In an undated video that went viral on the social media on Saturday, August 2, the children could be seen roaming around the hostel with empty plates, waiting for breakfast at around 10 am, though they were supposed to be fed by 7.30 am.

The children could be seen informing the person recording the video, that the food was not being served as per the menu, and that substandard food was being served to them.

“If anybody complains about the poor quality food, they are being given transfer certificate and are being asked to leave the school,” a tribal child said.

Several students complained that the chicken which was being served in very little quantities to them was smelling badly, and that heavily diluted sambar was being served to them.

“Milk is not being served regularly, and boost is missing. Rotten bananas are being served. Snacks and eggs are not being served properly,” the children complained.

They also said that the rice being served to them was half-cooked, and when they sought to know the reason for that, they were being told that because it was ‘newly produced rice,’ it wasn’t getting cooked properly.

“Most of the rice is being thrown away by the students, as it is half-cooked,” a student lamented.

The children said that the cooks were receiving less supplies, due to which the quantity, as well as the quality of the food were being compromised.

Though the exact date of the recorded video couldn’t be verified, the issue was blown-up just a day after VS Alugu Varshini took over charge as the commissioner of tribal welfare. She is also acting as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS).

Whether the viral video was politically motivated or not is a different aspect, but the words coming from the Adivasi children can’t be ignored, and immediate action against the erring officials is the need of the hour, feel observers.