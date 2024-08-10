Telangana: Tribal woman loses baby due to bad road connectivity

Hyderabad: A heavily pregnant tribal woman from the Koya community lost her newborn after she was unable to reach the ambulance due to bad road connectivity at Venkatapur gram panchayat in the Asifabad mandal of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district.

The incident occurred on August 9. According to family members of the victim Atram Dharmubai was seven months pregnant and belonged to the Tokiguda village.

On Friday afternoon, she started experiencing labour pains. Her family informed the Asifabad Hospital and arranged for an ambulance.

As she walked towards the ambulance, to her misfortune, the Bandaguda stream was flowing fiercely disallowing her to cross. With no other choice, the tribal woman walked for almost one kilometer to get to the ambulance stationed on the opposite side.

With her labour pains increasing, the tribal woman gave birth in the ambulance. But, her child died.

However, her pains persisted. Emergency technicians who were attending the woman found another fetus on the way. They quickly transported her to Asifabad Community Health Centre (CHC). Doctors realised her condition was serious and referred her to Mancherial government hospital.

The tribal woman was finally able to give birth to her second child who weighed 800 gms at the time of birth.

Though the governments have been changing, the problems of the tribals have not been addressed for many years. They continue to face scarcity of road network, bus connectivity, power supply, healthcare, education and basic infrastructure. The tribals have been urging politicians to solve their problems.