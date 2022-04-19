Telangana: TRS workers damage vehicles during BJP’s padayatra

Hyderabad: At a rally spearheaded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Vemula village in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers damaged cars. This led to fistfights between workers from both the parties.

Stone pelting & damaging vehicles by TRS goons at #PrajaSangramaYatra2 today speaks a lot about sad state of affairs in #Telangana. Plight of common man can be understood, as an MP is not safe from mob. Stone-pelters will be greeted with bulldozers once @BJP4Telangana forms govt. pic.twitter.com/TkDp4kjKXr — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 18, 2022

While Bandi Sanjay was addressing a gathering, some TRS workers tried to get near him but were prevented by the police. Speaking to reporters, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna said that when the TRS workers failed to reach Sanjay, they resorted to stone-pelting resulting in damage to vehicles.

“Workers from both sides threw stones at each other. All vehicles that were damaged belonged to BJP workers,” Aruna said.

She also said that the padayatra will not indulge in any provocation activity and remain peaceful. “We will not fall into the trap of these TRS people,” she said.