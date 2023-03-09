Telangana: TS PECET 2023 schedule released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test – 2023 (TS PECET-2023) schedule was released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Thursday.

The entrance test is for admissions into a two-year Bachelor of Physical Education (B.PEd) and 2-year Diploma in Physical Education (D.PEd) courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana state for the academic year 2023-24 conducted by Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

Online submission forms can be submitted starting from March 15. The last day for submission of online applications without a late fee of Rs 500 for SC and ST and 900 for others is May 6.

The last date for submission of online applications with the late fee of rupees 500 is on May 15. Late submissions with an additional late fee of Rs 2000 can be submitted until May 20.

The last date for submissions of online applications with a late fee of Rs 5000 is May 25.

Candidates will be able to download hall tickets for the entrance test on May 26. Physical tests will commence from June 1 to 10.