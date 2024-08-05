Telangana: TSGENCO demolish cooling towers in Kothagudem thermal plant

Hyderabad: Telangana power generation corporation limited (TSGENCO) demolished eight decommissioned cooling towers of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) using controlled implosion method on Monday, August 5, in Palvancha.

On Monday morning, eight cooling towers of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Palvancha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were demolished using a controlled implosion technique. The… pic.twitter.com/idQsMzzX4F — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 5, 2024

The procedure was carried out under the supervision of experts from a Rajasthan-based company, who had won the tender invited by TSGENCO for the demolition.

The demolished cooling towers of the thermal plants were built during the Stages I-IV of the KTPS complex, between 1966 and 1978. The 130-meter-high towers were shut down after being decommissioned.

The decommissioned KTPS stages I-IV had a collective power generation capacity of 720 megawatts (MW). In 2018, it was replaced by a single unit in stage VII of the power plant, with a capacity of 800 MW. The KTPS currently generates 1800 MW of electricity from the stage V-VII units of the plant.

TSGENCO aims to earn Rs 485 crore by selling scraps from the outdated parts of the power plant.