Telangana: TSLPRB extends job application deadline to October 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board(TSLPRB) has extended the application deadline for 118 vacancies to October 11,

Candidates who are looking for jobs Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) (Category – 6) in Telangana State Prosecution Service can apply for the posts at TSLPRB website. Out of the 118 vacancies , 50 are for Multi Zone – I, and 68 for Multi Zone – II.

A candidate must not have attained the age of 34 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates can check for the official notification here and for the registration here

Educational qualification

Candidates applying for these posts must be graduates in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in LLB. awarded by any University in India. Applicants who have passed a five-year course in Law after their Intermediate are also eligible.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ ST categories (native of Telangana) have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. All others have to pay Rs 2,000. Interested persons must login to the TSLPRB website, open the home page and click on the “Apply now” tab. Candidates must also fill the form for APP posts, pay the fee, and submit the form.